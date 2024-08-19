8,877 Shares in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE) Acquired by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. Financial Partners Group Inc owned 0.21% of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 190,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 150.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 88,990 shares during the last quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 56,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $32.08. 13,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,932. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.43. Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a one year low of $28.74 and a one year high of $37.48. The company has a market capitalization of $136.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.70.

About Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

