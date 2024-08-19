93,474 Shares in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Acquired by Kempner Capital Management Inc.

Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,480,000. CONMED makes up 3.4% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Kempner Capital Management Inc. owned 0.30% of CONMED as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,456,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,823,000 after purchasing an additional 36,823 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,757,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,931,000 after acquiring an additional 289,996 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,371,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,878,000 after acquiring an additional 25,411 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,303,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,349,000 after acquiring an additional 345,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 712,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,010,000 after acquiring an additional 33,794 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:CNMD traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.04. 63,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,826. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.30. CONMED Co. has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $117.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42.

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. CONMED had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CONMED from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CONMED from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CONMED from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on CONMED from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CONMED from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.80.

In other news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $287,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

