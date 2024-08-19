Abacus Mining & Exploration (CVE:AME) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Shares of Abacus Mining & Exploration Co. (CVE:AME – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 69000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Abacus Mining & Exploration Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$2.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.59.
Abacus Mining & Exploration (CVE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Abacus Mining & Exploration
Abacus Mining & Exploration Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds an option to acquire 75% interest in the Willow copper-molybdenum property located in Yerington, Nevada, as well as explores for Nev-Lorraine claims.
