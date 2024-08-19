Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Short Interest Down 13.9% in July

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the July 15th total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 881,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

In other news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 173,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $225,849.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,776,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,909,347.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 2,609,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,976,646 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $686,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 5,265.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 61,602 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,028,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 241,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 23,747 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS opened at $1.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.27. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $8.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.21.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.03% and a negative net margin of 248.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

ACRS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

