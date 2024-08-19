Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Insider Acquires £120,720 in Stock

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Free Report) insider Mike Rogers bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,018 ($38.53) per share, for a total transaction of £120,720 ($154,136.87).

Admiral Group Stock Down 0.9 %

LON ADM traded down GBX 27 ($0.34) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,933 ($37.45). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,982. The company has a current ratio of 16.08, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.98. Admiral Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,300 ($29.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,143 ($40.13). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,638.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,666.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2,666.67, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.17.

Admiral Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a GBX 71 ($0.91) dividend. This is an increase from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $52.00. This represents a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Admiral Group’s payout ratio is currently 6,576.58%.

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides insurance and personal lending products in the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, and the United States. It operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other. The company offers underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, travel, and other insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

