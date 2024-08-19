ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 147,229 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 140% from the previous session’s volume of 61,242 shares.The stock last traded at $12.96 and had previously closed at $12.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of ADS-TEC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

ADS-TEC Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Institutional Trading of ADS-TEC Energy

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $149,000. 51.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADS-TEC Energy



ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

