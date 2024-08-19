Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. lessened its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,595 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Williams Financial LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth $5,328,000. Montchanin Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the second quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 16.1% during the second quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 1,571 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 103,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,729,000 after buying an additional 11,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.56. The company had a trading volume of 31,057,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,117,477. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.42. The stock has a market cap of $240.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BNP Paribas raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

