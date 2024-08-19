Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Up 2.3%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $152.32 and last traded at $151.93. Approximately 19,714,383 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 62,844,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.45.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.15 billion, a PE ratio of 224.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

