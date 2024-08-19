Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Short Interest Up 9.1% in July

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,567,600 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the July 15th total of 3,269,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 480,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.
Africa Oil Trading Down 1.5 %
OTCMKTS AOIFF opened at $1.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average is $1.73. Africa Oil has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $2.48. The stock has a market cap of $682.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.02.
Africa Oil Company Profile
