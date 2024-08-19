Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Short Interest Up 9.1% in July

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,567,600 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the July 15th total of 3,269,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 480,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Africa Oil Trading Down 1.5 %

OTCMKTS AOIFF opened at $1.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average is $1.73. Africa Oil has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $2.48. The stock has a market cap of $682.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Africa Oil Company Profile

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration and appraisal assets in Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya, as well as Guyana and Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

