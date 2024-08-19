AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at TD Securities

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on AirBoss of America from C$4.75 to C$5.75 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on AirBoss of America from C$6.25 to C$5.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$5.55.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BOS

AirBoss of America Stock Performance

AirBoss of America Dividend Announcement

AirBoss of America stock opened at C$4.13 on Thursday. AirBoss of America has a fifty-two week low of C$3.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.63, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of C$112.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,500.00. 34.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through AirBoss Rubber Solutions and AirBoss Manufactured Products segments. The AirBoss Rubber Solutions segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of rubber compounds and rubber compounding related chemicals for various application in automotive, heavy industry, rollers, conveyor belting, defense, construction and infrastructure, mining, transportation, and oil and gas industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.