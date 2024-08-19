Akhil Jain Sells 400 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) EVP Akhil Jain sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gartner Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE IT traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $485.00. The stock had a trading volume of 297,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,036. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.61 and a 1-year high of $509.15. The company has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $459.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $456.05.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 142.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gartner

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 199,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,639 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,987,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,093,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 461,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $208,328,000 after acquiring an additional 10,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 344,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $155,478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $521.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IT

About Gartner

(Get Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.