Akhil Jain Sells 400 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:ITGet Free Report) EVP Akhil Jain sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE IT traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $485.00. The stock had a trading volume of 297,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,036. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.61 and a 1-year high of $509.15. The company has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $459.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $456.05.

Gartner (NYSE:ITGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 142.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 199,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,639 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,987,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,093,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 461,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $208,328,000 after acquiring an additional 10,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 344,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $155,478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $521.00.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

