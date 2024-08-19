Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Short Interest Up 11.3% in July

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,900 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the July 15th total of 118,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Alpha Services and Stock Performance

Shares of Alpha Services and stock opened at $0.42 on Monday. Alpha Services and has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.41.

Alpha Services and Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0067 per share. This is a positive change from Alpha Services and’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th.

About Alpha Services and

Alpha Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Greece and internationally. The company provides various deposit products, including savings, current, time deposits, and other deposit products; mortgage, consumer, corporate, and business loans, as well as leasing products, factoring services, letters of guarantee, etc.; and insurance and bancassurance products.

