Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) Short Interest Update

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,700 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the July 15th total of 114,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 949,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Altamira Therapeutics Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of CYTO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,044,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,854. Altamira Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.54.

About Altamira Therapeutics

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in Switzerland and Australia. The company develops and supplies OligoPhore/SemaPhore platforms, which are peptide-based nanoparticle technologies for ribonucleic acid delivery to extrahepatic tissues. Its commercial products include Bentrio, a drug-free nasal spray for personal protection against airborne viruses and allergens.

