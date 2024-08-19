Altus Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF comprises 0.7% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Altus Wealth Management LLC owned 0.22% of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IGEB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.72. 182,121 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $50.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.49.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.1689 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

Further Reading

