Altus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,476 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 11.5% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Altus Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $23,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $709,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,389. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.35. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $60.86. The company has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

