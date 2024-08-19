Altus Wealth Management LLC Sells 275 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Altus Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915,578 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,537,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,672 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 505.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 813,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,515,000 after acquiring an additional 679,010 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,459,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,295,000 after acquiring an additional 612,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,895,000 after acquiring an additional 466,457 shares in the last quarter.

VIG traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $191.41. 384,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.08. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $191.64.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

