American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Up 0.7%

American Express (NYSE:AXP) traded up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $253.39 and last traded at $253.37. 291,771 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,985,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $251.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.70.

Get American Express alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AXP

American Express Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $237.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.73. The firm has a market cap of $182.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Express

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,315 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in American Express by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 4.1% in the second quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 18.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.