Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Lifted by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. United Community Bank bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of AMGN traded up $4.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $325.99. 419,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,602,422. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $248.38 and a 12-month high of $346.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The company has a market cap of $174.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 128.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.89.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

