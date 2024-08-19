Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.16

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.16 and last traded at $8.16, with a volume of 383476 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMRX

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRX. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 31.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.