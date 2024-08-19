Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Insider Sells $19,749,000.00 in Stock

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $19,749,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $65.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.02 and a 200-day moving average of $61.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $39.34 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

Amphenol declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Vertical Research began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Amphenol to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphenol

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 121.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the second quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 131.1% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

