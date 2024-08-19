Analysts Set Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Target Price at $1,626.83

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,626.83.

MKL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MKL

Markel Group Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,548.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,565.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,534.04. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Markel Group has a 52 week low of $1,295.65 and a 52 week high of $1,670.24.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at $109,228,184.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 20 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,512.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,787.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at $109,228,184.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Markel Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,216,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 400.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 156,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,771,000 after purchasing an additional 125,507 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the first quarter valued at about $133,143,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 77,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,745,000 after purchasing an additional 41,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the first quarter valued at about $60,937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

About Markel Group

(Get Free Report

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.