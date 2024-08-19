Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) were down 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.79 and last traded at $5.86. Approximately 1,267,972 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 2,024,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Annexon from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annexon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Get Annexon alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ANNX

Annexon Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). On average, analysts predict that Annexon, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annexon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANNX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Annexon by 78.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Annexon during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Annexon during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Annexon by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Annexon during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000.

About Annexon

(Get Free Report)

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.