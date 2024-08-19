Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ANVS. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of Annovis Bio to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Rodman & Renshaw restated a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Annovis Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Annovis Bio from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.60.

Annovis Bio Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annovis Bio

Shares of ANVS opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.15. Annovis Bio has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $22.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANVS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Annovis Bio by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 357,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after buying an additional 20,588 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Annovis Bio by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 36,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Annovis Bio

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which has completed three Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.

