Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ANVS. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of Annovis Bio to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Rodman & Renshaw restated a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Annovis Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Annovis Bio from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.60.
View Our Latest Report on ANVS
Annovis Bio Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annovis Bio
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANVS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Annovis Bio by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 357,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after buying an additional 20,588 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Annovis Bio by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 36,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Annovis Bio
Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which has completed three Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Annovis Bio
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for Annovis Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annovis Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.