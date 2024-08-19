Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) and Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) and Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.0% of Apogee Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.8% of Alector shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.1% of Apogee Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Alector shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Apogee Therapeutics and Alector’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apogee Therapeutics N/A -27.14% -23.24% Alector -125.11% -71.80% -18.28%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apogee Therapeutics N/A N/A -$83.99 million ($5.25) -9.22 Alector $55.28 million 8.96 -$130.39 million ($1.38) -3.72

This table compares Apogee Therapeutics and Alector’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Apogee Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alector. Apogee Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alector, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Apogee Therapeutics and Alector, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apogee Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00 Alector 1 0 5 0 2.67

Apogee Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $73.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.80%. Alector has a consensus target price of $14.67, suggesting a potential upside of 184.24%. Given Alector’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alector is more favorable than Apogee Therapeutics.

About Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD. Its earlier-stage programs comprise APG990, an SQ extended half-life mAb for the treatment of AD; and APG222, an extended half-life SQ antibodies for AD. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Alector

Alector, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. The company also offers AL002, a product candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Alector, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Adimab, LLC for the research and development of antibodies; and a strategic collaboration agreement with GlaxoSmithKline plc for the development and commercialization of monoclonal antibodies, such as AL001 and AL101 to treat neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

