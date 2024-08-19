Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Trading Up 6.2%

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.61 and last traded at $48.05. Approximately 71,348 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 529,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on APGE shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Apogee Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Get Apogee Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 7,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $298,314.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,690,916.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 7,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $298,314.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 287,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,690,916.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $558,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,474,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,939,385.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,330 shares of company stock worth $2,707,426. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APGE. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 44.7% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.