Apollo Currency Price Reaches $0.0001 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $2.96 million and $2.32 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00035320 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006630 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00012079 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007770 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

