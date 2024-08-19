Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 964 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $191.38. The stock had a trading volume of 427,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,117. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.46. The company has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.23 and a fifty-two week high of $191.93.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.