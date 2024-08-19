Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,535 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $19,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 194.1% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $3.18 on Monday, hitting $257.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,952. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.63 and a one year high of $268.30.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

