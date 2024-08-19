Apollon Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ:SDVY traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.00. 1,329,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.12 and its 200-day moving average is $33.67. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $37.25.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Announces Dividend
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Profile
The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.