Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $5.41 Million Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,679 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $5,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 354.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,427,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,176 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $107,385,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2,107.9% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 246,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,743,000 after purchasing an additional 235,562 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 57,508.5% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 222,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,238,000 after purchasing an additional 221,983 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 267.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 262,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,366,000 after purchasing an additional 191,206 shares during the period.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX traded up $3.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $235.16. 2,195,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,918,156. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.68 and its 200 day moving average is $227.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.40 and a fifty-two week high of $267.24.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.3103 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

