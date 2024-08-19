Apollon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,816 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,000,613 shares of company stock worth $725,932,010 in the last ninety days. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.57.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.72. 13,314,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,620,494. The firm has a market cap of $592.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.86 and its 200 day moving average is $63.43. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

