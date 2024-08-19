Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 24,380 Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 24,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $555,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 14,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 242,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,885,000 after buying an additional 28,902 shares during the period.
Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance
Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.76. 152,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,829. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.82. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $77.50 and a 52-week high of $110.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73.
Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile
PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.
