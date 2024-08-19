Apollon Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,133 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. SWP Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. SWP Financial LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $82.52. 2,837,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,049,626. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.62 and a 12 month high of $82.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.2725 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

