Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 109 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 960.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 241.2% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total transaction of $663,330.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total transaction of $663,330.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $593.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $579.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $474.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $467.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $521.33.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $504.87. 343,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,660. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $452.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $458.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.32. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $414.56 and a one year high of $508.47.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.43. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.34 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.18 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

