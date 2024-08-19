Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 389 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,040 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $16,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,960 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,072,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,941 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,081,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Shayne & Jacobs LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shayne & Jacobs LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,066,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.2 %

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $578.89. 1,847,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,213,230. The company has a market capitalization of $532.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $529.38 and its 200 day moving average is $507.42. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $436.38 and a 52 week high of $591.54.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $98.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.73 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.14 EPS. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Barclays raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $560.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $601.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $614.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total transaction of $1,624,727.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,812,029.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,812,029.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

