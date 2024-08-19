Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 734 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.15% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $5,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.80. The company had a trading volume of 94,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,325. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.