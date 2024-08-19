Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Purchases $8,142,768.00 in Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 266,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $8,142,768.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,644,390 shares in the company, valued at $294,153,895. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 14th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 274,583 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $8,251,219.15.

On Monday, August 12th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 53,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.92 per share, with a total value of $1,479,760.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 75,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.15 per share, with a total value of $2,111,250.00.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 150,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.11 per share, for a total transaction of $4,066,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 150,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.74 per share, with a total value of $5,511,000.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 150,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,664,000.00.

On Friday, July 26th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 32,500 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,220,050.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 82,500 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.44 per share, with a total value of $2,923,800.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 62,500 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,181,875.00.

On Thursday, July 18th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 200,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.29 per share, for a total transaction of $7,058,000.00.

Appian Trading Up 0.6 %

Appian stock opened at $31.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.41. Appian Co. has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $52.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.87 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 18.80% and a negative return on equity of 234.57%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APPN. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Appian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair cut Appian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Appian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Appian from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Appian from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Institutional Trading of Appian

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Appian by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter valued at $7,955,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

