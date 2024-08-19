Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $7.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.87. The company has a market cap of $771,156.50, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.09.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 306.32% and a negative net margin of 222.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.80) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Applied DNA Sciences stock. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 540,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 170,385 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd owned about 63.57% of Applied DNA Sciences worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

