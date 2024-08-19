Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.66

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:APTO) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.64, with a volume of 3225 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

Aptose Biosciences Trading Up 6.7 %

The company has a market cap of C$11.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.62.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

