Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Receives $35.82 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.82.

ARMK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Aramark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in Aramark by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 69,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aramark by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aramark by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Aramark by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

ARMK stock opened at $35.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.32. Aramark has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $36.55.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.97%.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

