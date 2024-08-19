Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 171.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Archer Aviation from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Archer Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ACHR

Archer Aviation Trading Down 3.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer Aviation

ACHR stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,768,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,460,297. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.35. Archer Aviation has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01.

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 2,982,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $9,989,998.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 59,734,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,112,122.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer Aviation

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Archer Aviation during the first quarter worth $5,782,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $3,825,000. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 907,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 523,024 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,321,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after buying an additional 254,460 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,386,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 228,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.