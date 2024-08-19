Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.69 and last traded at $3.70. 2,981,543 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 6,436,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Archer Aviation from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Archer Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.30.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average of $4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01.

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 2,982,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $9,989,998.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 59,734,962 shares in the company, valued at $200,112,122.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 50.0% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Archer Aviation by 62.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Archer Aviation in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Archer Aviation in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Archer Aviation in the second quarter worth about $49,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

