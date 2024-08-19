Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Stock Holdings Increased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 588,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 149,365 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Ardelyx worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARDX. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,012,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,753 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,391,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,761,000 after purchasing an additional 365,809 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,816,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,264,000 after purchasing an additional 150,465 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 100.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 536,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 269,046 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 7,117 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ardelyx

In other Ardelyx news, CEO Michael Raab sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,270,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,536,234.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ardelyx news, CEO Michael Raab sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,270,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,536,234.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 17,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $125,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,903,349 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ardelyx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $5.80. 1,477,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,467,560. Ardelyx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average is $7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.36.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 38.41% and a negative net margin of 31.02%. The company had revenue of $73.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 228.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ardelyx from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Ardelyx from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.43.

View Our Latest Report on ARDX

About Ardelyx

(Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.