Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Sells 3,941 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 63.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,245 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,941 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 166,524 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $57,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 23,545 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,158,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 12,946 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,487,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.4 %

HD traded up $1.51 on Monday, reaching $363.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 946,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,485. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $350.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.23. The company has a market capitalization of $360.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $352.00 to $395.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.33.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

