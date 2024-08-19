Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Short Interest Up 11.8% in July

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAFGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 802,900 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the July 15th total of 718,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.7 days.

Aritzia Trading Down 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:ATZAF opened at $32.50 on Monday. Aritzia has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $35.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day moving average is $27.62.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

