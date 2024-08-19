Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Short Interest Up 10.7% in July

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the July 15th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 458,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of ARW stock traded up $1.41 on Monday, hitting $130.69. 44,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,141. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.53 and its 200 day moving average is $123.81. Arrow Electronics has a 1-year low of $108.51 and a 1-year high of $135.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.62. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrow Electronics

In other news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,520 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total transaction of $200,123.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $79,027,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 182.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 26,142 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 214,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,201,000 after purchasing an additional 61,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $682,000. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARW. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.75.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Articles

