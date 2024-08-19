ASD (ASD) Price Tops $0.0378 on Exchanges

ASD (ASD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 19th. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One ASD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0378 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a market cap of $24.96 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011572 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,522.16 or 0.99868881 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007854 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012542 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007757 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About ASD

ASD (ASD) is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.03822593 USD and is down -0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,334,320.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

