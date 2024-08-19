ASD (ASD) Price Tops $0.0379

ASD (ASD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One ASD token can currently be bought for $0.0379 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ASD has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. ASD has a market cap of $25.03 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00011994 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,750.47 or 1.00017506 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007829 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007881 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012508 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About ASD

ASD is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.03852845 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,362,521.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

