Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 769,600 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 866,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 411,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AGO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Assured Guaranty from $102.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

AGO traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.57. The company had a trading volume of 116,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,596. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.02. Assured Guaranty has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $96.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 57.45%. The business had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Assured Guaranty will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 9.58%.

In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $3,124,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,410,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,213,570.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

