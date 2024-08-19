Axie Infinity Price Down 1.8% This Week (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for approximately $4.64 or 0.00007834 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $689.80 million and $27.09 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00011507 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,119.98 or 0.99886097 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012554 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007763 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,766,671 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 148,708,765.14343885 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.5898772 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 468 active market(s) with $29,517,229.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.